The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 4,406,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,156. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.