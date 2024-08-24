Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.50 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $431.57 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00041558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,658,344,302 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

