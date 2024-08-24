THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $4.48 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00006982 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $180.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 413,759,540 coins and its circulating supply is 256,345,292 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

