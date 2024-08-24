Threshold Price Reaches $0.0246 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Threshold has a market cap of $245.73 million and $17.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,098.23 or 1.00046196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012324 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02529741 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $16,159,455.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.