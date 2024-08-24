Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

Further Reading

