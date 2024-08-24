Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWM shares. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Up 1.4 %

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

TSE TWM opened at C$0.37 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Further Reading

