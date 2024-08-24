TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

