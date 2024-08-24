TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 price target on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Stock Performance

About TNR Gold

The stock has a market cap of C$9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.