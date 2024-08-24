Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $4,565,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,450. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

