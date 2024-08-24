Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,450. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.