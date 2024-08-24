Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.39% of Travel + Leisure worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 10,344.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. 384,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,768. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.
TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
