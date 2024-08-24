Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,870 Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLHY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.25. 89,207 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

