Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of UMB Financial worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Tamara Peterman purchased 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,719. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.08. 444,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,235. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.