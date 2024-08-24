Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. EnerSys accounts for about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ENS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 211,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,653. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

