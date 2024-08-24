Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $26.30 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises about 2.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $26,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. 395,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.