Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Balchem worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Balchem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

