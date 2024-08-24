Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.81. 2,428,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $169.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

