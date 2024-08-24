Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of IDACORP worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 344,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,654. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $104.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

