Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,707,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,428. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

