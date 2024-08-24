TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,670 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $53,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.76. 529,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,486. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

