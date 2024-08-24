Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

