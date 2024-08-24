TWFG, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWFG) Quiet Period To Expire on August 27th

TWFG’s (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 27th. TWFG had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $187,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During TWFG’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $25.86 on Friday. TWFG has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last quarter.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

