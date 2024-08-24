U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,724 shares of company stock worth $545,327. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

