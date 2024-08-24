UBS Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $290.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Shares of LOW opened at $250.07 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

