Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $375.61. The company had a trading volume of 250,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

