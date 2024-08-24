United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Diversified LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in United Parcel Service by 305.5% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 26,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.97. 6,310,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,522. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

