United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Argent Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 3.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of United Rentals worth $107,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:URI traded up $27.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $745.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $687.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.