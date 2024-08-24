United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 4.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $332,349,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $27.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $745.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,363. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $684.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

