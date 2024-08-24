UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $5.95 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00009258 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.51 billion and approximately $3.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,652,994 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,653,792.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.88218288 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,759,178.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

