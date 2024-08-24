URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading 5% Higher

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68). 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.65).

URU Metals Stock Up 51.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -342.22 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

