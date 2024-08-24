Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,580,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

