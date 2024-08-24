Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

