Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Invests $11.10 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 947,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,518. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.