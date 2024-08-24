Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Invests $11.10 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
