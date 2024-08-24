Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 126 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $45.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,125.67. 120,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,109. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,018.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,967.45.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

