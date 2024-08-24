Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Cut by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.33. 59,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,220. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

