Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 6.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $59,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.73. 314,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,612. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.11. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

