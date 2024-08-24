Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Trimmed by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.79. The company had a trading volume of 727,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.