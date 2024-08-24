Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

