Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.36. 429,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,975. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

