Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after buying an additional 81,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $262.58. 371,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.