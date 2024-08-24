Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$101.26 and last traded at C$101.28. Approximately 28,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 46,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.19.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.64.
