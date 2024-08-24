Velas (VLX) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and $667,322.31 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00042722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,625,954,088 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

