Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 2.2%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Approximately 1,377,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 368,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of £16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

