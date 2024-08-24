Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,747,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

