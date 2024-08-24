Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) PT Raised to $13.80

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $13.80 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic lowered Vestis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

