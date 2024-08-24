Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Up 2%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Video Display Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation and Training Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

