Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $581.62

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.62 ($7.56) and traded as low as GBX 576 ($7.48). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.54), with a volume of 386,075 shares trading hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 500.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 586.64.

About Vietnam Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.