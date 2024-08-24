Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

