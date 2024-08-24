Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) versus Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) Financial Review

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vox Royalty has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 0.44% 2.06% 1.75% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vox Royalty and Beadell Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $12.23 million 11.25 -$100,000.00 $0.01 274.00 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vox Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vox Royalty and Beadell Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Beadell Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

