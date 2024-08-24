W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Lowered by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

